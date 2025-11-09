Warming shelters open in metro Atlanta ahead of first hard freeze

article

Temperatures are slated to plummet across North Georgia by about 40 degrees from Sunday going into the start of the work week.

Warming shelters in metro Atlanta

What we know:

Multiple communities are opening warming and overnight shelters for those in need. If you plan to go, you should try to call ahead to make sure that they are accepting people and to see if a new shelter opened closer to you.

DeKalb County

The county says the centers will be open Sunday, Monday and Tuesday evenings beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Rd, Atlanta

St. Vincent de Paul, 2050-C Chamblee Tucker Rd, Chamblee

Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340 McConnell Dr, Decatur

Exchange Recreation Center / Exchange Park Intergenerational Center, 2771 Columbia Dr, Decatur

Golden Door Warming Center (Women & Children), 2944 Ember Dr, Decatur

Cobb County

The MUST Ministries Hope House will open its warming station on Monday, November 10, and Tuesday, November 11, in preparation for the onset of cold weather. We will be providing shelter services for men, women, and children. The Hope House shelter is located at 1297 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30066. The Hope House shelter is located at 1297 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30066.

Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County will open warming stations to provide overnight relief for residents when temperatures drop to 35 degrees or below. Visitors will be able to warm up, eat a meal, and get some rest. The stations will operate nightly from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Buford Senior Center, 2755 Sawnee Ave, Buford 30518

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth 30096

Best Friend Park Gym, 6224 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross 30071

Centerville Senior Center, 3025 Bethany Church Rd, Snellville 30039

Lawrenceville Senior Center, 225 Benson St, Lawrenceville 30046

Did we miss a shelter? Email newstipsatlanta@fox.com to let us know.

Warming shelters: What to bring

What you can do:

Some general rules of thumb when heading to a warming shelter:

Identification and essentials

Government-issued ID, if available.

Emergency contacts written on paper (phones can die or lose signal).

Any required medications, plus dosage list.

Health insurance card or copy (if you have one).

Cash or small change for vending or transit.

Clothing and comfort

Warm layers (coat, hat, gloves, socks, extra shirt).

Blanket or small sleeping bag if possible.

Comfortable shoes suitable for walking or standing in cold conditions.

Small towel or washcloth.

Food and personal items

Snacks or non-perishable food (especially if you have dietary restrictions).

Reusable water bottle.

Toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, wipes, and other basic hygiene items.

Face mask and hand sanitizer.

For families

Diapers, formula, or child food if needed.

Small toys, coloring books, or comfort items for children.

Stroller or baby carrier.

For pet owners

Check first if the shelter allows pets; some require pets to stay in carriers.

Bring a leash, carrier, food, and vaccination records.

Note that only some shelters allow pets, but all will allow legitimate working animals.

Other tips

Arrive early, before the coldest hours of the night.

Follow staff instructions and posted rules.

Let someone know where you’re staying if possible.

Avoid bringing valuables, alcohol, or weapons (they are prohibited at most sites)

It is best to call ahead, when possible, for rules and restrictions.