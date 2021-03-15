Severe weather threat this week for parts of Georgia includes tornadoes

Severe thunderstorms are likely across the Southeast the next several days as two storm systems move in from the west.

The first system arrives later tonight and will bring showers and thundershowers with the best chance of severe weather confined to northwest Georgia.

In the overnight hours, a line of thunderstorms will move through which will mainly affect areas south of Interstate 20. Strong wind gusts and heavy rain will be the main threats, although a tornado cannot be ruled out.

By Tuesday afternoon most of the strongest activity will be confined to middle and south Georgia. We could still see a thunderstorm or two in north Georgia but the threat is pretty low.

By Wednesday storm number two approaches and this one will be better positioned to deliver a genuine severe weather threat here in north Georgia.

The greatest threat will be west and south of Atlanta mainly late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning. A level two or slight risk extends just to the east of the city of Atlanta while a level 3 or enhanced risk pushes right to the border of Alabama and includes Cleburne and Randolph counties.

Tornadoes and damaging wind gusts to 60 mph or greater will be the main threats Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

