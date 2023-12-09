Risk of severe storms overnight for metro Atlanta, North Georgia

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking the risk for strong severe storms overnight Saturday and into early Sunday morning.

Locally, the greatest risk for severe storms is across extreme northwest Georgia between 10 p.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. Sunday. The primary concerns are isolated wind gusts up to 60 mph and/or a brief tornado are the main concerns.

A lower risk is in place for the remainder of the north Georgia including the Atlanta metro area as a broken line of storms will move from northwest to southeast across the region between midnight and 7 a.m. Sunday. In addition to the threat of damaging wind, this event is expected to deliver at least an inch of rainfall in less than 12 hours with higher amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches possible across far northeast Georgia.

Flooding is not expected with this event, though the rainfall should prove beneficial for the ongoing drought conditions.

Lightly, scattered showers will continue to impact the area through early Sunday afternoon. During this time, high northwesterly sustained winds 20 to 30 mph will drive in colder air.

Temperatures will start out in the lower 60s Sunday morning and will fall to the upper 40s by Sunday evening.

Drier, but blustery conditions will be the focus of the forecast late Sunday night into Monday morning as temperatures fall to or below freezing area wide.