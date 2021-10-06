Northwest Georgia, Eastern Alabama under Tornado Watch through Wednesday evening

article

A Tornado Watch is now in effect for portions of northwestern Georgia and eastern Alabama until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

National Weather Service says the weather conditions present threats of severe weather in Bartow County, Carroll County, Douglas County, Paulding County, Polk County, Paulding County, Haralson County and Heard County.

Residents in that area should expect periods of heavy rain along with strong wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour and possible brief spin-up tornadoes.

The FOX 5 Storm Team reports future rotation potential across the metro area and into north Georgia. For now, the only active Tornado Watch spans from Heard County to northwest Georgia.

There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect until Thursday evening across most of north Georgia, metro Atlanta and eastern Georgia. There are Flash Flood Warnings in effect in Upson County and Lamar County.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS