Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from WED 3:55 PM EDT until WED 11:00 PM EDT, Bartow County, Carroll County, Douglas County, Paulding County, Polk County, Paulding County, Haralson County, Heard County
8
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:36 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:26 AM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 12:18 PM EDT until WED 6:15 PM EDT, Upson County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Tornado Watch
from WED 3:50 PM EDT until WED 11:00 PM EDT, Bartow County, Carroll County, Douglas County, Paulding County, Polk County, Paulding County, Haralson County, Heard County

Northwest Georgia, Eastern Alabama under Tornado Watch through Wednesday evening

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta
10062021 TORNADO WATCH article

A tornado watch is now effect for portions of northwestern Georgia and eastern Alabama until 11 p.m. Wednesday. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

ATLANTA - A Tornado Watch is now in effect for portions of northwestern Georgia and eastern Alabama until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

National Weather Service says the weather conditions present threats of severe weather in Bartow County, Carroll County, Douglas County, Paulding County, Polk County, Paulding County, Haralson County and Heard County.

Residents in that area should expect periods of heavy rain along with strong wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour and possible brief spin-up tornadoes.  

The FOX 5 Storm Team reports future rotation potential across the metro area and into north Georgia. For now, the only active Tornado Watch spans from Heard County to northwest Georgia. 

There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect until Thursday evening across most of north Georgia, metro Atlanta and eastern Georgia. There are Flash Flood Warnings in effect in Upson County and Lamar County.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS