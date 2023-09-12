Expand / Collapse search

Portions of Metro Atlanta sees hailstorm ahead of cold front

By FOX 5 Storm Team
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Tuesday Evening Weather Update

A welcomed change in North Georgia's high temperatures is ahead. Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday and highs will hold in the low to mid 80s. The rain chance will be south of ATL. Drier and milder days into the Weekend. Here is the breakdown.

ATLANTA - A cold front heading into Georgia on kicked up some isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon. Some portions even saw the storms produce quarter-sized hail.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the National Weather Service issues a Severe Thunderstorms Warning was issued for Paulding, Cherokee, and Cobb counties. Those warnings have since been allowed to expire.

The slow-moving storm formed over the Burnt Hickory Ridge and moved east at about 10 mph.

Image 1 of 1

Stephanie Gomez-Haynes shared this video of hail in Acworth on Sept. 12, 2023. (Supplied)

FOX 5 Live VIPIR indicated hail in the core of the storm and the possibility of gusts up to 60 mph. There were also reports of lighting in the storms.

Several FOX 5 viewers sent in photos and videos showing the hailfall.

Cobb County tweeted a video of the storm in Paulding County.

Raw video | North Paulding County hail

Phillip Duke captured this storm video in North Paulding County as the system heading toward northwest Cobb County.

The storm stayed in the general area of northwest metro Atlanta through about 7 p.m. causing some damage to shingles, vehicles, and siding.

The isolated thunderstorms are possible through at least 2 a.m. Wednesday with the greatest chance before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The front is expected move in overnight with more isolated storm chance on Wednesday mostly below Interstate 20.

Temperatures are expected to cool down with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

This will be milder than the average for this time of year.

Some pockets of rain cannot be ruled out, but it should be mostly clear through Sunday.