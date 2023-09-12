Portions of Metro Atlanta sees hailstorm ahead of cold front

A cold front heading into Georgia on kicked up some isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon. Some portions even saw the storms produce quarter-sized hail.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the National Weather Service issues a Severe Thunderstorms Warning was issued for Paulding, Cherokee, and Cobb counties. Those warnings have since been allowed to expire.

The slow-moving storm formed over the Burnt Hickory Ridge and moved east at about 10 mph.

Image 1 of 1 ▼ Stephanie Gomez-Haynes shared this video of hail in Acworth on Sept. 12, 2023. (Supplied)

FOX 5 Live VIPIR indicated hail in the core of the storm and the possibility of gusts up to 60 mph. There were also reports of lighting in the storms.

Several FOX 5 viewers sent in photos and videos showing the hailfall.

Cobb County tweeted a video of the storm in Paulding County.

The storm stayed in the general area of northwest metro Atlanta through about 7 p.m. causing some damage to shingles, vehicles, and siding.

The isolated thunderstorms are possible through at least 2 a.m. Wednesday with the greatest chance before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The front is expected move in overnight with more isolated storm chance on Wednesday mostly below Interstate 20.

Temperatures are expected to cool down with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

This will be milder than the average for this time of year.

Some pockets of rain cannot be ruled out, but it should be mostly clear through Sunday.