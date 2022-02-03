Expand / Collapse search
Heavy rains, flooding possible as storms move into north Georgia

By FOX 5 Storm Team
Published 
Updated 4:59PM
Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Thursday morning weather forecast

Get ready for even more rain. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm throughout the day with a line of showers and thunderstorms likely this evening.

ATLANTA - A powerful front that has brought snow and ice to more than 100 million stretching from Texas to the Midwest and Northeast and has spawned at least one ‘large and extremely dangerous tornado’ in Alabama will be moving through north Georgia bringing mostly heavy rain through Friday.

The Flood Watch issued on Wednesday has been expanded to include more counties. It is in effect for Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Gilmer, Gordon, Gwinnett, Hall, Heard, Lumpkin, Meriwether, Murray, Pickens, Union, Banks, Towns, Troup, Walker, White, and Whitfield counties through Friday afternoon.

The FOX 5 Storm Team says 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible through Friday with some areas exceeding 3 inches. The biggest concern will be rapidly rising creeks, streams, and possible ponding on roadways.

There is little to no chance of that winter weather reaching Georgia, but it will bring in the rain and the possibility of some thunderstorms, some which may turn severe. Right now, the counties to the west of Atlanta are in a Risk 1 or Marginal Threat of severe weather through Friday morning.

Thursday proved to be unseasonably warm with occasional showers moving through. 

The rain chance will pick up as the evening progresses. Expect the bulk of showers and thunderstorms to move through between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Some clouds and showers will hang around on Friday, but temperatures will be cooling throughout the day.

The weekend looks to be colder and drier, a trend that appears to continue through the first half of next week.

