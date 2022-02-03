Expand / Collapse search
‘Large and extremely dangerous tornado’ reported in Alabama

By Aaron Barker
BRIMINGHAM, Ala. - Damage has been reported Thursday in central Alabama after an apparent tornado touched down.

According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, a "large and extremely dangerous tornado" was observed in Hale County.

There were reports of trees being damaged in the town of York and homes were reported damaged in the town of Sawyerville.

Damage from an apparent tornado is seen near Sawyerville, Alabama, on Feb. 3, 2022. (Bryan Wilson/Twitter)

Ryan Cartee, of Live Storms Media, said he saw a two-story home in Sawyerville that had been damaged by the storm.

"The top floor is partially gone," Cartee said. "I did see a mobile home that got thrown off its foundation … There were a couple other houses that had some extensive damage as well."

The tornado warning was extended into parts of Tuscaloosa and Bibb counties, but the city of Tuscaloosa was not included in the warning.

This developing story will be updated.