More winter weather in Georgia this week: What we know

There could be more snow in Georgia less than a week after a winter snowstorm dumped several inches on northern parts of the state heavily.

Wednesday forecasts to be mostly dry before a round of rain moves in overnight into Thursday morning.

The chance of winter weather depends on if the storm system halts on the Atlantic coast.

Models suggest that a wave will move up from the Gulf of Mexico Saturday and will tap into the cold air Georgia and other parts of the Southeast U.S. another shot at winter weather for the first half of the weekend.

As of Tuesday morning, Euro models predict snow and ice north of Interstate 20 and a mix of rain farther south at the end of the week.

The GFS model has the wave scooting by to the north of Georgia, bringing mainly icy conditions to east-central Georgia before wrapping up early Saturday.

Impacts will become clearer after Thursday’s rain departs.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE