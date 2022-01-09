Georgia weather: Chance for severe wind gusts in southwest

There is a marginal threat for severe weather in parts of west Georgia and the southwest as a storm makes its way through the state on Sunday afternoon into the evening.

The National Weather Service said a line of "weak" thunderstorms will hit north Georgia late Sunday morning to early Sunday afternoon.

The storms will likely roll through metro Atlanta Sunday afternoon, but there is a risk of severe wind gusts is in Columbus, Macon, Americus and LaGrange.

No winter or widespread severe storms are expected with Sunday’s storm.

