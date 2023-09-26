2 months remain in the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season | What you need to know

Two months are left in the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season and while it is cooling off in north Georgia, the tropical waters are not.

Tropical Storm Phillippe continues to struggles in open water, heading westward. It is located several hundred nautical miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands. Hampering Phillippe are strong west-southwesterly shear associated with a mid- to upper-level low to its northwest.

A very loosely organized tropical system is just behind Philippe and has an 80% chance of developing over the next few days. If it does develop into a tropical storm, it would be named Rina. It is located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

So far this year, there have been 17 named storms, and six hurricanes, of which, three were major or category 3 or above. One of those major hurricanes was Idalia, which passed through south Georgia earlier this month.

There are five names left on the 21-name list for 2023, after which, forecasters switch to the Greek alphabet to name the storm.

As we head into October, the formation of tropical cyclones typically occurs in the northwestern Caribbean, off the coast of Florida, and in the Western Atlantic along the East Coast. While forecasters are watching some tropical moisture in those areas, right now, it doesn’t appear as if anything will develop.

This forecast could change, so make sure to keep up-to-date with the FOX 5 Storm Team for the very latest.