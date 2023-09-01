Hurricane Idalia aftermath: Georgia requests federal assistance in recovery

Gov. Brian Kemp says he is asking for federal assistance in repairing the destruction across south Georgia Idalia left in its wake.

The governor was in Valdosta Friday afternoon surveying damage from the storm.

During a press conference, Kemp told reporters he had reached out to FEMA for help.

Gov. Brian Kemp holds press conference to update public on impact of Hurricane Idalia Friday Sept. 1, 2023.

Crews have been working around the clock to remove downed trees off power lines after Idalia barreled through southern Georgia. The storm left a path of destruction in cities across southern parts of the Peach State, like Valdosta.

"If you were in the path of this hurricane, it was devastating," Kemp said. "People here, many say this is the worst storm they've ever seen."

Frank Spears overseas damage assessment for the Red Cross. He says what they've seen has been horrific.

"We’re seeing lots of damaged homes—we’re seeing lots of trees—incredible amounts of power lines," he told FOX 5.

Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane and was eventually downgraded to a tropical storm before it headed back out to sea. The storm left 227,000 customers in Lowndes County without power. At least one man was killed when a tree fell on him.

Crews say they are hoping to have power restored to customers soon. On the of the big challenges is getting the roads back open, according to Kemp. In the meantime, the Red Cross continues to assist.

"We’re doing feeding—we got teams that are doing sheltering—disaster emergency supplies—mental health counselors," Spears said.