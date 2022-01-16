Georgia warming centers: Where to find shelter during the winter storm

Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
until MON 12:00 AM EST, Elbert County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 12:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Stephens County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County
High Wind Warning
until SUN 2:00 PM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Henry County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 8:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 7:00 AM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Chattooga County, Morgan County, Greene County, Spalding County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 12:00 AM EST, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 PM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Henry County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Georgia warming centers: Where to find shelter during the winter storm

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Winter Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Several Georgia counties and municipalities announced they have opened warming centers for people without shelter or power during Sunday's winter storm. 

Atlanta

Warming centers in Atlanta are open through 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Lane and the Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Avenue.

East Point

The Jefferson Park Recreation Center will be open for 24 hours at 1431 Norman Berry Drive.

Douglasville

A warming center will open from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. at 2083 Fairburn Road.

Check-in with the receptionist in the main building.

North Georgia

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is opening some state parks facilities as warming centers:

  • Coundland Canyon at 122 Cloudland Canyon Park Road, Rising Fawn, GA 30738 Group Shelter #1
  • Fort Yargo at 210 S. Broad Street, Winder, GA. 30680 Group Shelter #2
  • Panola Mountain at 2600 Highway 155, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Conference Room
  • Red Top Mountain at 50 Lodge Road, Cartersville, GA 30121 Group Shelter #2
  • Richard B. Russell 2650 Russell State Park Drive, Elberton, GA 30635 Group Shelter #1
  • Sweetwater Creek at 1750 Mt. Vernon Road, Lithia Springs, GA 30122 Conference Room & Group Shelter
  • Tugaloo at 1763 Tugaloo State Park Road, Lavonia, GA 30553 Group Shelter #1
  • Vogel at 405 Vogel State Park Road, Blairsville, GA 30512 Group Shelter #1
  • Amicola Falls at 418 Amicalola Falls Lodge Road, Dawsonville, GA 30534 Group Shelter (Lower Park)
  • Unicoi at 1788 Highway 356, 1788 Anna Ruby Falls Rd, Helen, GA 30545 Ball Room

