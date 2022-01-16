Georgia warming centers: Where to find shelter during the winter storm

Several Georgia counties and municipalities announced they have opened warming centers for people without shelter or power during Sunday's winter storm.

Atlanta

Warming centers in Atlanta are open through 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Lane and the Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Avenue.

East Point

The Jefferson Park Recreation Center will be open for 24 hours at 1431 Norman Berry Drive.

Douglasville

A warming center will open from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. at 2083 Fairburn Road.

Check-in with the receptionist in the main building.

North Georgia

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is opening some state parks facilities as warming centers:

Coundland Canyon at 122 Cloudland Canyon Park Road, Rising Fawn, GA 30738 Group Shelter #1

Fort Yargo at 210 S. Broad Street, Winder, GA. 30680 Group Shelter #2

Panola Mountain at 2600 Highway 155, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Conference Room

Red Top Mountain at 50 Lodge Road, Cartersville, GA 30121 Group Shelter #2

Richard B. Russell 2650 Russell State Park Drive, Elberton, GA 30635 Group Shelter #1

Sweetwater Creek at 1750 Mt. Vernon Road, Lithia Springs, GA 30122 Conference Room & Group Shelter

Tugaloo at 1763 Tugaloo State Park Road, Lavonia, GA 30553 Group Shelter #1

Vogel at 405 Vogel State Park Road, Blairsville, GA 30512 Group Shelter #1

Amicola Falls at 418 Amicalola Falls Lodge Road, Dawsonville, GA 30534 Group Shelter (Lower Park)

Unicoi at 1788 Highway 356, 1788 Anna Ruby Falls Rd, Helen, GA 30545 Ball Room

