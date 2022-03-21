Georgia storms: Severe weather risk highest mid-week

A storm system coming out of Texas is making its way east, expected to pass through Georgia Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Areas north of Atlanta, in-town, east and south are under a slight risk for severe weather while areas of northwest Georgia are under a marginal risk.

The storm will make its way across the Deep South on Monday, where most of the risks are confined to Louisiana and Mississippi.

The outbreak of severe weather is confined to the mid-south on Tuesday through most of the day, brought on by upper-level low pressure and some instability.

Tuesday will begin as a sunny, warm day. Showers and thunderstorms are coming into Georgia on Tuesday night. There is a chance of severe weather on Wednesday, according to the outlook.

Heard County and north to Dahlonega are under a marginal threat on Wednesday morning as a weakening band of storms passes through the area.

The higher chances of severe weather are on Wednesday afternoon as storms re-fire south of Atlanta. The cells that could support tornadoes project to be south of Atlanta by Wednesday afternoon.

