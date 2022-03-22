Tornado confirmed in New Orleans suburbs

article

Video from New Orleans shows a confirmed tornado barreling through the suburbs.

The National Weather Service said at 8:50 p.m. ET a tornado and associated storm have moved to the east of New Orleans.

New Orleans TV stations showed videos Tuesday night of the tornado moving from the Algiers section of New Orleans across the Mississippi River through the Lower Ninth Ward and Arabi sections of eastern New Orleans.

There were no immediate details on damage or injuries.

The same line of storms was heading east and expected to reach Georgia overnight.

There is a slight threat of severe weather Wednesday in metro Atlanta, east and south of the city.

The Associated Press and FOX Weather contributed to this report.

