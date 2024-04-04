Freeze Warning for extreme north Georgia; cold elsewhere overnight

Residents in Fannin, Union, and Towns Counties are bracing for a bout of cold weather as the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning effective from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday.

The Freeze Warning comes as a caution against sub-freezing temperatures expected to plummet as low as 30 degrees, posing a significant threat to crops, sensitive vegetation, and potentially causing damage to unprotected outdoor plumbing systems. The drop in temperature is anticipated to have a detrimental effect on the spring bloom, with agricultural experts advising residents to take immediate action to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold snap.

Closer to Atlanta, temperatures will dip into the high 30s to low 40s overnight. The winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Under a partly cloudy sky.