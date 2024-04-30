Man killed by vehicle in Athens, hit-and-run driver arrested

A 34-year-old man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver at approximately 3:40 a.m. April 30 in Athens, according to Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

ACCPD says one of their police officers was on West Broad Street near Beech Haven Church when the officer heard the crash. The officer went to the scene and found an unresponsive man lying in the road. The driver had left the scene.

The man, who was later identified as Michael Kitchen of Madison, was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Benhur Tesfair of Lilburn, was located and arrested.

A new lawsuit has been filed against several prominent figures in Fulton County, including Commissioner Marvin Arrington, District Attorney Fani Willis, the Fulton County Ethics Board, and Fulton County itself.

Georgia Rep. Mesha Mainor, the victim in a criminal case involving stalking, filed the lawsuit. She alleges mishandling of the case by Commissioner Arrington initially and later by DA Willis.