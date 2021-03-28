FOX 5 Storm Team: Tracking severe thunderstorm watches in Georgia

Some severe weather is making its way through north Georgia with potentially damaging winds possible until the late morning hours.

The severe thunderstom watch box spread from Polk County to Union County. At 10:24 a.m., severe thunderstorm watches were in effect in Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Pickens County through 11 a.m. There is potential for damaging winds.

The severe thunderstorm watch box cuts off near the Interstate 285 corridor where the severity of the storms predicts to lessen.

There are no areas at high risk of tornadoes at this time.

At 9:40 a.m. Sunday, severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect in Bartow County, Bartow County and Polk County until 9:45 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

