Breezy day expected in north Georgia

Bundle up and get ready for a chilly start to your Wednesday.

After a cold front moved through on Tuesday, temperatures tumbled as rain moved through the state.

Parts of far north Georgia were under a Winter Weather Advisory with temps cold enough for some light snow. The advisory expired at 5 a.m. Wednesday, but many counties remain on a two-hour delay due to possible icy conditions on the roads. That includes public schools in Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Fannin, and Gilmer counties.

The FOX 5 Storm Team said most of north Georgia will be waking up to temperatures in the 30s Wednesday.

Rain is expected to return sometime late Thursday, most likely after sunset. There will be periods of chilly rainfall off and on throughout the day on Friday.

Then, after early morning rain showers Saturday, there will be clearing skies followed by a stretch of 60s with the rain possibly returning on Tuesday.

According to NWS, a light wintry mix is again possible over far northeast Georgia on Thursday night into early Friday morning. Little to no accumulations are expected.

