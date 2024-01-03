Atlanta weather: 3 rounds of rain, flurries over the next 7 days

Some areas of north Georgia could see some flurries, if not a snowflake or two, on Wednesday evening.

However, most will only see rain mixed with a bit of sleet.

The further north of Interstate 20, the greater chance of seeing winter precipitation.

There shouldn’t be any major impact on traffic or travel as temperatures will remain above freezing.

In the north Georgia mountains, a wintry mix of rain, sleet, or snow is possible with accumulation of less than a half inch, if any.

Lows are expected to dip into the mid-20s there.

Closer to Atlanta, temperatures will hoover just above freezing overnight, warming to warming into the low 50s with sunny skies on Thursday.

It will be a little cooler on Friday but it will remain clear through Friday afternoon.

Another round of showers is expected to move through overnight Friday night with the low just below 40.

Some of that rain could change over, but again, no significant accumulation is expected.

The rain chance diminishes into the morning hours on Saturday but will linger through the afternoon.

Highs will be near 50, lows around 40.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking the possibility of thunderstorms, some possibly even severe, during the early part of next week, but it is still too early to know the exact timing and intensity.

This is a developing weather system. Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.