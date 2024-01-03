Metro Atlanta warming centers open: Where to find shelter in freezing temps

As temperatures climb down into the low thirties overnight, warming centers are popping up all across Georgia ready to provide shelter to anyone in need.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is keeping an eye on the thermostat.

DeKalb County

North DeKalb Senior Center; 3393 Malone Drive, ChambleeOpens 8 p.m. Jan. 3-5

New Life Church and New Life Community Alliance; 3592 Flat Shoals Road, DecaturOpens 7 p.m. Jan. 4-5

Fire Station 3; 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale EstatesOpens 8 p.m. Jan. 3-5

Fire Station 4; 4540 Flakes Mill Road, EllenwoodOpens 8 p.m. Jan. 3-5

Fire Station 6; 2342 Flat Shoals Road, AtlantaOpens 8 p.m. Jan. 3-5

Frontline Response International; 2585 Gresham Road, AtlantaOpens 8 p.m. Jan. 3-5

Fulton County

Central Park Recreation Center; 400 Merritts Avenue NE, Atlanta Opens 8 p.m. Jan. 3-5 Transportation will be provided from the Gateway Center at Pryor Street SW, Atlanta with return transportation

Gilmer County

Civic Center; 1561 S Main Street, EllijayOpens 5 p.m. Jan. 3-4

Gwinnett County

Buford Senior Center; 2755 Sawnee Avenue, BufordOpens 6 p.m. Jan. 3-4

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building; 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, DuluthOpens 6 p.m. Jan. 3-4

Lawrencville Senior Center; 225 Benson Street, LawrencevilleOpens 6 p.m. Jan. 3-4

Best Friend Park Gym; 6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, NorcrossOpens 6 p.m. Jan. 3-4

Centerville Senior Center; 3025 Bethany Church Road, SnellvilleOpens 6 p.m. Jan. 3-4

If you have information on additional warming centers, please send email details to newstipsatlanta@fox.com.