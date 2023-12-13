Atlanta forecast: Another rainy weekend, but when and how much?

Those in metro Atlanta who were disappointed by the rain the past few weekends are not going to like this forecast.

Sunday is expected to be another wet one, but how much and when are not yet known.

The routine for the next few days should be set. Georgians will be waking up in the 30s and cool afternoons in the 50s, with some areas hitting the 60s.

Expect some gusty winds over the next few days.

Saturday should remain dry, but Sunday morning will see an increased chance of rain.

The weather models are not yet in agreement over the exact timing or amount.

One model shows upward of two inches of rain with a front being pulled up from the Gulf of Mexico, but another shows the low pressure passing to the south, leaving only a quarter of an inch of rain behind.

The rain chance diminishes on Monday, but again, it is too early to tell.

This is a developing weather system. Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.