Atlanta weather: Freeze Warning continues

Once again the mercury will dip below freezing overnight into Thursday morning.

A Freeze Warning has been extended for most of north and central Georgia, including metro Atlanta. Those areas also including Athens, Gainesville, Rome, Macon, LaGrange, and Eatonton. This lasts until 10 a.m. Thursday.

A Freeze Watch will be in effect for late Thursday through Friday morning.

How cold will it go overnight into Thursday morning?

In town, temperatures will be just above freezing, but outside of Atlanta the mercury is expected to or below 32.

LaGrange, Calhoun, and Blairsville will actually see temperatures in the low to mid-20s. Elsewhere, in and around Dallas, Toccoa, Athens, Eatonton, and Griffin will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-50s to lower 60s. This is a still more than 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

The winds, thankfully, will be dropping off.

How long will the cold last in Atlanta?

Friday, the lows will start to creep back above freezing again with highs closer to the mid-60s.

The high pressure will return to the area, which should push the colder air out and provide for a warm-up the next few days.

Expect low 70s for the highs over the weekend, with lows warming from the low 40s to the upper 40s.

Next week should be closer to average with temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s and low in the lower to mid-50s.

There should be no real rain chance over the next week.

And don’t forget to set the clocks back over the weekend as Eastern Standard Time returns.