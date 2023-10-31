Atlanta-area warming centers: Where, when they open due to freezing weather
ATLANTA - Halloween night, temperatures are expected to drop to freezing.
Public warming centers are available for anyone in need of shelter in metro Atlanta.
Here are a list of Georgia warming centers and when they'll be open:
College Park
College Park Public Safety Complex Community Room located at 3717 College Street from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Thursday.
DeKalb County
Three warming centers will be open overnights starting at 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday at the following locations:
- Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
- Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294
- Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316
In addition, a warming center will be open at:
- Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta 30316.
Gilmer County
The Gilmer Warming Center will be open overnight from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday for all who need shelter and a hot meal. It is located at 1561 South Main St. Enter by the side entrance across from the pickleball courts. Pets are welcome.
Gwinnett County
Buford
Buford Senior Center
2755 Sawnee Avenue
Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19
Duluth
Shorty Howell Park Activity Building
2750 Pleasant Hill Road
Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108
Norcross
Best Friend Park Gym
6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard
Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906
Snellville
Centerville Senior Center
3025 Bethany Church Road
Lawrenceville
Lawrenceville Senior Center
225 Benson Street
Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337