Atlanta-area warming centers: Where, when they open due to freezing weather

Halloween night, temperatures are expected to drop to freezing.

Public warming centers are available for anyone in need of shelter in metro Atlanta.

Here are a list of Georgia warming centers and when they'll be open:

College Park

College Park Public Safety Complex Community Room located at 3717 College Street from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Thursday.

DeKalb County

Three warming centers will be open overnights starting at 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday at the following locations:

Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002

Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294

Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316

In addition, a warming center will be open at:

Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta 30316.

Gilmer County

The Gilmer Warming Center will be open overnight from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday for all who need shelter and a hot meal. It is located at 1561 South Main St. Enter by the side entrance across from the pickleball courts. Pets are welcome.

Gwinnett County

Buford

Buford Senior Center

2755 Sawnee Avenue

Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19



Duluth

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building

2750 Pleasant Hill Road

Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108



Norcross

Best Friend Park Gym

6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard

Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906

Snellville

Centerville Senior Center

3025 Bethany Church Road



Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville Senior Center

225 Benson Street

Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337