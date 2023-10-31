Atlanta-area warming centers: Where, when they open due to freezing weather

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
7
Freeze Warning
from WED 12:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County, Clay County
Freeze Warning
from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Watch
from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Watch
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Atlanta-area warming centers: Where, when they open due to freezing weather

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
ATLANTA - Halloween night, temperatures are expected to drop to freezing.

Public warming centers are available for anyone in need of shelter in metro Atlanta.

Here are a list of Georgia warming centers and when they'll be open:

College Park

College Park Public Safety Complex Community Room located at 3717 College Street from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Thursday.

DeKalb County

Three warming centers will be open overnights starting at 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday at the following locations:

  • Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
  • Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294
  • Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316

In addition, a warming center will be open at:

  • Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta 30316.

Gilmer County

The Gilmer Warming Center will be open overnight from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday for all who need shelter and a hot meal. It is located at 1561 South Main St. Enter by the side entrance across from the pickleball courts. Pets are welcome.

Gwinnett County

Buford
Buford Senior Center
2755 Sawnee Avenue
Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19

Duluth
Shorty Howell Park Activity Building
2750 Pleasant Hill Road
Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108

Norcross
Best Friend Park Gym
6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard
Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906

Snellville
Centerville Senior Center
3025 Bethany Church Road

Lawrenceville
Lawrenceville Senior Center
225 Benson Street
Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337