Atlanta Halloween forecast: How temperatures will impact your trick-or-treat

Trick-or-treaters may need to alter their Halloween costumes as it will be at least 25 degrees colder on Tuesday than it was on Monday. Expect the coldest temperatures since mid-March over the next few days.

The 80s will be traded in for the 50s with a strong northwest wind, which will make it feel even colder. The wind was already blowing hard on Monday as the front began to move through.

The mercury has been well above average this past month, which means it may feel like Atlanta is about completely skip fall and go straight into winter by Wednesday. But that might not last long.

KEEP UP WITH THE LATEST BY DOWNLOADING THE FREE FOX 5 STORM TEAM APP AND FOLLOWING @FOX5STORMTEAM ON TWITTER

What is the trick-or-treat forecast for Atlanta?

While there won’t be much of a rain chance, a few showers could move through overnight Monday into mid-Tuesday morning.

However, it should be mostly dry for the trick-or-treaters.

Expect a 10-degree drop in temperatures on Halloween evening between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

In town, expect it to drop from the mid-50s to the mid-40s. Similar temperatures will be east and south of Atlanta, including Athens, Covington, Eatonton, Newnan, Griffin, LaGrange, and Thomaston.

North and west of Atlanta, such as Rome, Carrollton, and Canton, will be about 5 degrees cooler, with Blairsville being 10 degrees cooler than Atlanta.

Compounding the temperatures will be at 15-20 mph wind, with gusts up to 30 mph, which will make it feel even colder.

What is the Atlanta forecast for the first day of November?

The calendar isn’t the only thing that will be changing come Nov. 1. It will be the first time we see freezing temperatures in Georgia.

Areas such as Ellijay, Canton, Rome, Carrollton, LaGrange, Thomaston, Griffin, and Covington could all see freezing temperatures by 8 a.m. Wednesday. So much so, that a Freeze Watch has been issued for late Tuesday evening, going into Wednesday morning.

Homeowners will want to be aware of this and should work to protect plants, pets, and pipes. While it won’t be a hard freeze, some tender vegetation and outdoor pipes might be susceptible to the freezing temperatures.

Several municipalities will also be opening warming shelters during the overnight hours.

The winds will die down a bit on Wednesday, but not completely. That won’t happen until later Wednesday evening.

This will also signify the end of the growing season.

How long will the cold last in Atlanta?

Thursday is looking pleasant, with highs in the low to mid-50s and sunny. Temperatures will be just above freezing with the possibility of more frost on Friday morning.

While it is still a few days away, as of Monday evening, it looks like there will be a steady rise in the mercury going into the weekend.

Expect some clouds building over the weekend, but no real rain threat.

It is looking like a pleasant fall weekend with highs around 70 and lows in the mid to upper 40s.