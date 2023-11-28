Atlanta weather: Cold snap continues ahead of rainy weekend

Georgians will want to bundle up for another cold night with temperatures expected to drop below freezing by early Wednesday morning, but that will change by the end of the week.

How long will this cold snap last in Atlanta?

The below average temperatures across north Georgia are expected to continue for the next couple of days with lows expected to be in the mid-20s closer to Atlanta and dropping into the upper teens in the mountains.

Wind gusts of up to 25 mph are possible, making it feel even colder. Wind chill factors overnight could drop in the mid-teens to mid-20s.

The sun will come out on Wednesday morning, warming things up to the mid-50s. The winds will calm going into the evening hours with another night of temperatures at or just below freezing.

When is the next chance of rain in Atlanta?

Thursday will be the last sunny day for a while with highs near 60 and lows in the mid-40s.

Early Friday morning, the clouds will begin to build, and the chance of showers jumps to 90%.

The rain chance continues as temperatures return to a more seasonable norm.

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms to hit Friday through the weekend. Some downpours could be very heavy and could lead to localized flooding and a rise in local waterways.

Right now, most areas will see one to two inches of rain, but up to four inches of rain could fall in some areas.

This rain is much needed and could potentially help end the exceptional drought felt in some areas.

This system is still developing and could change. Make sure to keep up with the FOX 5 Storm Team for the very latest and download the FOX 5 Storm Team app.