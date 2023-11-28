Warming centers open in metro Atlanta and north Georgia for Nov. 28, 2023

article

Temperatures across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will be dropping near freezing overnight. Many areas will be opening warming centers in response.

ATLANTA WEATHER: COLD SNAP CONTINUES AHEAD OF RAINY WEEKEND

Here is a list of some of those areas.

Atlanta

Central Park Recreation Center, located at 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta 30308, will be open for the next couple of nights.

November 27 – 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.November 28 – 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Carroll County

The warming center will be open Tuesday and Wednesday night at St. Margaret's episcopal Church located at 606 Newnan Road in the Parish Hall. All are welcome. There is also a need for volunteers for overnight on Wednesday. Call Impact West GA at 770 834 4007 or email Kathy Parsons at kparsons@impactwestga.org if you can volunteer or get on the list to volunteer in the future.

DeKalb County

Three warming centers will be open overnights each night starting at 8 p.m. from Monday to Wednesday at the following locations:

Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002

Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294

Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316

In addition, warming centers will be open at:

Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta 30316.

North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamble GA 30341.

Gilmer County

The Gilmer Warming Center will be open overnight from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Monday for all who need shelter and a hot meal. It is located at 1561 South Main St. Enter by the side entrance across from the pickleball courts. Pets are welcome. A hot meal and a warm place are provided.

Gwinnett County

Shelters in Gwinnett County will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily when temperatures drop to 35 degrees or below. Residents who visit the sites will be able to warm up, eat a meal, and get some rest.

Buford

Buford Senior Center

2755 Sawnee Avenue

Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19



Duluth

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building

2750 Pleasant Hill Road

Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108



Norcross

Best Friend Park Gym

6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard

Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906

Snellville

Centerville Senior Center

3025 Bethany Church Road

Bus route 70, stop 7010 and 7023; Snellville microtransit



Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville Senior Center

225 Benson Street

Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337; Lawrenceville microtransit

Did we miss a warming center? Email newstipsatlanta@fox.com and let us know.