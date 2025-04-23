Atlanta breathes sigh of relief as pollen count dramatically drops

The Brief Pollen levels in metro Atlanta have dropped to moderate after weeks of extremely high readings, providing relief to allergy sufferers. The peak pollen count reached a record 14,801 particles on March 29, but recent rain has helped reduce levels significantly. Tree and grass pollens remain active, with several high days expected through May, though the peak season is now past.



After weeks of eye-watering highs, pollen levels in metro Atlanta are finally starting to decline — giving some relief to allergy sufferers across the region.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Alex Forbes said Wednesday that the city's pollen count has dropped into the moderate range for the first time in weeks, following periods of "extremely high" readings that began in late March.

"We’ve got ourselves a lower number," Forbes said during a broadcast update. "That was after several weeks of very high numbers here across Metro Atlanta and North Georgia."

By the numbers:

The peak hit on March 29, when Atlanta Allergy and Asthma recorded a staggering 14,801 particles — a single-day record that Forbes called unforgettable. "We had never seen a number on a single day of that magnitude here in the city," he said.

The trend continued into early April, with more days in the "extremely high" range. But recent rain showers have helped knock pollen levels down, and Tuesday night’s measurement came in at 42 — placing it in the "moderate" category.

"Now as we get into the end of April and really into May, the peak of the season is in the rearview mirror," Forbes said.

Dig deeper:

Tree and grass pollens are still active, and residents can expect several more high days through May. But Forbes noted that high pollen levels don’t always lead to the dramatic "yellow explosion" of dust many associate with allergy season.

"This year, people have been feeling the pollen who usually don’t," he said.

What's next:

Despite the lingering pollen, the recent dip offers some hopeful news for allergy sufferers heading into the warmer months.

SEE ALSO: