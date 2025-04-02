Pollen season intensifies across Georgia | How allergy experts are responding

The Brief Atlanta is experiencing extremely high pollen counts, with recent numbers breaking records. A specialized machine in Cobb County collects pollen samples, which are analyzed daily by Atlanta Allergy and Asthma to determine the pollen count. Wednesday's pollen count reached over 7,000, primarily from tree pollen, marking one of the highest counts in over three decades. Studies indicate that pollen seasons are becoming longer and more intense, highlighting the critical role of accurate pollen tracking in managing allergies.



It is safe to say a lot of people are suffering from pollen problems.

Atlanta Allergy and Asthma says Wednesday was another extremely high day, which means seasonal allergy sufferers are feeling it. It comes after the daily pollen count broke records over the weekend.

FOX 5 got a look behind the scenes at how they track the pollen numbers.

Atlanta pollen count today

What we know:

A machine on top of a Cobb County parking garage collects samples and helps track the pollen problem in metro-Atlanta for Atlanta Allergy and Asthma.

"It spins 30 seconds out of every ten minutes to collect pollen over a 24-hour period," one technician said.

Every morning, Kimberly Norwood and other specially trained and certified members of the team take the samples back to their Cobb County Lab.

Wednesday morning’s sample was "covered," they said.

Under the microscope they count every single pollen grain they see. They identify what it is based on its size and shape.

Using a standardized calculation, they get the pollen count for the day.

Wednesday's number was more than 7,000, which is considered "extremely high." Most of it was tree pollen like oak, pine, and mulberry. It is the tenth-highest number in more than three decades.

Wednesday’s number is down from nearly 15,000 on Saturday, which was the most they have ever recorded. Three of the top 10 days have happened since Saturday.

"We have a very important job here. We have individuals each and every day that depend on us for the count on a daily basis," Norwood said.

Atlanta Allergy and Asthma says studies show that pollen seasons are getting longer and more intense.

Pollen allergy relief

What they're saying:

Among those relying on the numbers is Dr. Mary Georgy and her patients.

"It is really a vital part of my practice," Dr. Georgy said. "I check the pollen count every day, and I really tailor my treatment for my patients based on that pollen count."

For those suffering from seasonal allergies, she recommends an allergy test so they can treat the root cause, whether it's mold or pollen from trees, grass or weeds.

The pollen count then helps her get her patients relief just in time.

"It really offers the best kind of treatment because the medication is based on an objective finding," she said.

Dig deeper:

Atlanta Allergy and Asthma has been counting pollen for more than 40 years.

You can learn more here.