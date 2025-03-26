Prepare for a long spring: Expert warns of persistent high pollen levels in Atlanta

The Brief Atlanta's pollen count has reached over 3,000 particles per cubic meter, causing widespread allergy symptoms like sniffles, coughs, and itchy eyes. The city's lush tree canopy, including species like pine and oak, contributes to high pollen levels from February through May, affecting those with respiratory issues. Dr. Ngozika Orijoke advises proactive measures such as using allergy medications early and limiting outdoor activities during peak pollen times to manage symptoms.



Atlanta’s annual allergy season is off to a powerful—and sneezy—start, as pollen counts across the region skyrocket to seasonal highs.

On Monday, the city recorded its highest tree pollen count of the year—topping 3,000 particles per cubic meter of air, more than twice the threshold for what is considered "extremely high." The result: an explosion of sniffles, coughs, and itchy eyes across metro Atlanta.

What we know:

The pollen has resulted in widespread symptoms such as sniffles, coughs, and itchy eyes across the metro area. Dr. Ngozika Orijoke, a board-certified pulmonologist at Covenant Pulmonary Critical Care in East Point, describes the situation as "horrific" and anticipates that high pollen counts will persist throughout the spring.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how long pollen season will run this year.

The backstory:

Atlanta, often referred to as the "City in the Forest," boasts a lush tree canopy that includes various allergy-triggering species like pine, oak, sweetgum, and birch. These trees release pollen from February through May, contributing to the city's notorious allergy season. The visible green haze coating cars, streets, and sidewalks is a sign of the pollen presence, which contains irritants that can cause mild discomfort to serious respiratory issues, particularly for individuals with asthma or underlying conditions.

What they're saying:

Dr. Orijoke explains the impact of pollen: "What you see is the dust, but within that dust, there are irritants." These irritants can affect the airways, eyes, and throat, leading to symptoms such as tearing eyes, swelling, runny nose, and tickling in the throat. She advises allergy sufferers to take proactive measures, including starting over-the-counter allergy medications before symptoms appear and limiting outdoor activities during peak pollen times. "If you don't have to be outdoors, stay indoors, keep the windows closed, air conditioning on," she suggests.

What's next:

With weeks of high pollen levels still expected, Dr. Orijoke emphasizes the importance of preparation and protection. She recommends timing outdoor activities carefully, either early in the morning or late in the evening, to avoid heavy pollen times. Additionally, showering after coming indoors can help wash off any lingering pollen. Her message is clear: "It’s going to be a long spring."