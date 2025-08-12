Chance the Rapper's 'And We Back' tour coming to Atlanta

article

Chance the Rapper fans will soon have the opportunity to see him live in Atlanta as part of his newly announced "And We Back Tour" in support of his upcoming album Star Line.

What we know:

The 13-city tour kicks off Sept. 26, according to promoter Live Nation. Atlanta will be the third stop, with a performance scheduled for Monday, Sept. 29 at the Coca-Cola Roxy. The show begins at 8 p.m. and will be for one night only.

Tickets are on sale now. FOX 5 found prices ranging from about $102 to $1,200.

For fans unable to attend the Atlanta date, the two closest shows will be in Houston on Sept. 26 and New Orleans on Sept. 29.

What you can do:

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Live Nation’s website.