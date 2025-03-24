Pollen alert: Why metro Atlanta looks great, but feels awful right now

Springtime in metro Atlanta is a sight to behold: blooming flowers, fresh greenery and towering trees waking from their winter nap. It’s picturesque—until you take a deep breath.

As the region bursts into color, it’s also triggering a not-so-lovely response in Georgians: sneezing fits, watery eyes, and the telltale congestion of seasonal allergies.

Many residents are currently battling seasonal allergic rhinitis, commonly known as hay fever, caused when the immune system overreacts to pollen from trees, grasses or weeds. In metro Atlanta, the usual suspects are pine, oak, birch, hackberry and sweet gum trees—lovely to look at, but vicious on the sinuses.

As of noon today, the pollen count hit 3,028 grains per cubic meter, according to Atlanta Allergy & Asthma Clinic. For reference, anything over 1,500 is considered extremely high. So yes, it’s more than a little sneezy out there.

And believe it or not, it can get worse. Atlanta’s record-breaking pollen count was 9,368 on March 20, 2012, followed by 8,917 on March 29, 2020, and 8,740 on April 2, 2024. So if you feel like your allergies are getting more aggressive every year—you’re not imagining things.

Pollen allergy symptoms often mimic a cold but tend to stick around longer and show up like clockwork every spring. While many over-the-counter treatments can help, persistent or worsening symptoms should be discussed with a healthcare provider or allergist.

Common Symptoms of Pollen Allergies

Sneezing: Often in rapid, uncontrollable bursts. You may forget what silence feels like.

Runny or stuffy nose: Either you're leaking like a faucet or can’t breathe through your nostrils—no in-between.

Itchy nose, eyes, throat or ears: That deep, unreachable itch that drives you half-mad.

Watery or red eyes: Also known as "permanent springtime eye gloss."

Postnasal drip: That tickle in your throat? It’s not cute.

Coughing: Usually thanks to that lovely drip.

Fatigue: Allergies can wreck your sleep and your energy.

Sinus pressure or facial pain: Like your face is being squeezed by a tiny, angry vice.

Decreased sense of smell or taste: Yes, your coffee really does taste like nothing.

Wheezing or shortness of breath: Especially for folks with asthma or other respiratory issues.

10 Tips for Managing Pollen and Seasonal Allergies

Check the pollen forecast daily Local sources like Atlanta Allergy & Asthma and FOX 5 Atlanta are your new best friends.

Stay indoors during peak hours Pollen is an early riser—avoid the outdoors from 5 to 10 a.m.

Shower and change clothes after being outside Pollen clings like glitter. Wash it off ASAP.

Keep windows and doors closed Fresh air is nice—until it’s full of pollen. Use AC with a clean filter.

Use a HEPA air purifier These devices trap allergens and may save your sanity indoors.

Wash bedding and clothes frequently Your sheets are a pollen magnet. Wash with hot water once a week.

Avoid drying laundry outside Nature’s dryer might also be pollen’s landing pad. Stick to the dryer.

Wear sunglasses and a hat Bonus: You’ll look cool and protect your eyes and hair.

Take allergy meds before symptoms hit Don’t wait to sneeze—start early for best results.

Consult an allergistIf nothing's working, a professional can pinpoint your triggers and offer long-term solutions like allergy shots.

If you are trying to identify the guilty trees in your neighborhood, here are a couple of websites that may have the answer:

Spring in Atlanta is undeniably beautiful—but for many, it comes with a box of tissues and a side of antihistamines. With a few precautions, though, you can enjoy the blooms without suffering through the sneezes.