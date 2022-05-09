Ryan Duke Trial Day 5: Prosecutors continue questioning witnesses
Yesterday, the jury heard Ryan Duke confess that he killed and burned the body of Tara Grinstead, telling GBI agents "I can't lie. I can't live with myself"
It was an important day for state prosecutors as they presented evidence that they hope will convince a jury to find Ryan Duke guilty of the murdering Tara Grinstead.
The state continues to build its case against Ryan Duke, charged in the killing of Georgia teacher and beauty queen Tara Grinstead. Prosecutors have called 11 witnesses in three days of testimony.
The trial of Ryan Duke, the man accused of killing Tara Grinstead in 2005, continues with day two of testimony.
Opening statements in the murder trial for the man accused of killing Tara Grinstead begin Monday, nearly 17 years since the last time anyone saw the south Georgia teacher and beauty queen alive.