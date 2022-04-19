Atlanta Hawks fans can watch Game 2 against Miami Heat at State Farm Arena
ATLANTA - Fans can pack State Farm Arena while the Atlanta Hawks are on the road in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
The Hawks are hosting a watch party for Game 2 against the Miami Heat on Tuesday at State Farm Arena.
The Hawks Playoffs Watch Party will begin at 6 p.m. and is open to people who register for a ticket with Ticketmaster. There's a limited amount available.
The Hawks lost Game 1 of the series after winning the play-in tournament to earn the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference.
Game 2 is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m.
The Hawks and Heat will play Game 3 at 7 p.m. on Friday and Game 4 at 7 p.m. Sunday, both at State Farm Arena.
