Atlanta Hawks fans can watch Game 2 against Miami Heat at State Farm Arena

Fans can pack State Farm Arena while the Atlanta Hawks are on the road in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Hawks are hosting a watch party for Game 2 against the Miami Heat on Tuesday at State Farm Arena.

The Hawks Playoffs Watch Party will begin at 6 p.m. and is open to people who register for a ticket with Ticketmaster . There's a limited amount available.

The Hawks lost Game 1 of the series after winning the play-in tournament to earn the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference.

Game 2 is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m.

The Hawks and Heat will play Game 3 at 7 p.m. on Friday and Game 4 at 7 p.m. Sunday, both at State Farm Arena.

