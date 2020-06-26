Vandagriff preparing for senior season, looking ahead to UGA

Just about 15 minutes down the road from Sanford Stadium’s hedges a future dawg leads his team through workouts.

Prince Avenue Christian quarterback Brock Vandagriff has a list of things he needs to get accomplished this summer.

“Mobility and my overall understanding of the game and being able to break down defenses. That’s the main thing I need to work on and maturity on the field is another thing,” said Vandagriff.

The rising senior is the second ranked dual threat quarterback in the country according to 247 Sports. This time last year he committed to Oklahoma but has since switched allegiances to UGA.

“Really close to my family. When I was committed to Oklahoma, I think it was at Thanksgiving and Christmas break it got to me. This could be one of my last ones here. I’m really close with them. They come to all my games and I want them to be able to do that in college. Maybe sacrifice some of the better fits of a college offense for proximity to home and to my grandparents is probably the main thing,” said Vandagriff.

“For our family and for Brock I think it’s a great fit. It has a chance to be a great story. Who knows what’s going to happen. I can’t predict it, you can’t either, but hometown kid goes over and is the starting quarterback or does well and helps lead them to where everybody wants them to go. He has the ability,” says Greg Vandagriff. Brock’s father and coach at Prince Avenue.

While his dreams may be big, the road won’t be easy. Georgia will have a loaded quarterback room when Vandagriff arrives in January.

Four star Carson Beck is a freshman in Athens this fall and former 5-star recruit JT Daniels just transferred to UGA.

Vandagriff says that is not his mind right now.

“Not much, I know what I’ve got and I believe in my abilities. I think God has a plan and everything will be alright,” said Brock.

Vandagriff says coming from a Class Single-A school he’s used to being underestimated. Before he has to earn his spot at Georgia, he’ll do it this summer fighting for respect at the national Elite 11 camp.

“Just prove I am one of the better quarterbacks in the nation. I don’t think I need to prove that to anyone else as much as I need to prove it to myself. I like to see how everyone has come across the country. There’s some names that I’ve heard of, some names I’m familiar with. It’s always good to throw head to head with them,” said Vandagriff.

Then it will be back to Bogart to try and lead his Prince Avenue Christian Wolverines to their first state title.