UGA-UF game will have limited fans, tailgating

The City of Jacksonville announced the Georgia-Florida game on Nov. 7 will be played with limited fans in attendance at TIAA Bank Field.

Additionally, "RV City and all ancillary events" like the game’s Hall of Fame Luncheon will also not take place in 2020.

Comprehensive game day policies and procedures for those limited fans will be announced closer to Nov. 7, officials said.

The Georgia-Florida rivalry series has been played in Jacksonville since 1933.

"The annual Georgia-Florida Football Classic is one of our city’s most well-known and celebrated traditions," Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said in a statement. "We are both thankful and excited that we are able to carry on with the game this year. We have implemented and will continue to maintain regulations for the safety of all those attending. Nevertheless, we will ensure a fun and safe event as we celebrate this college football rivalry in our city."

The City of Jacksonville Division of Sports and Entertainment will host six Information and First Aid Zones within the Sports Complex and Downtown Jacksonville. The zones will provide free assistance to all fans and attendees that include first aid needs, transportation information, directions and more.

All event information related to public safety, road closures and traffic can also be found on JSO’s website at www.jaxsheriff.org, and live game day traffic updates will be posted by JSO on Twitter at @JSOPIO.