Truist Park ready for first Atlanta Braves home game of the season

Baseball is back in the ATL, and the Atlanta Braves are ready to kick off their 2025 home season with a packed house, new ballpark features, and a matchup against the Miami Marlins.

The Braves’ much-anticipated home opener is set for Friday, April 4, with first pitch at 7:15 p.m. at Truist Park. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m., and all fans in attendance will receive a free 2025 Braves magnetic schedule.

FOX 5 Atlanta and Good Day Atlanta had a chance to visit Truist Park on Friday morning to check out some of the new features and offerings ahead of the home opener.

Parking and Security Reminders for Attendees

Fans heading to the ballpark should plan their parking in advance. Several decks and lots are available around The Battery Atlanta, but many require pre-purchased passes. Click here for full parking info and a map.

For security, bags are not allowed this season — not even clear ones. Exceptions include:

Medical bags (only large enough for necessary equipment)

ADA-required bags

Breast pumps for nursing mothers

Diaper bags for parents with young children

Small clutches no larger than 5x9 inches

A limited number of storage lockers will be available outside the park for fans who arrive with prohibited bags.

As for food and drink, fans can bring outside snacks as long as they fit in a clear, gallon-sized plastic bag. One sealed bottle of water per person is also permitted.

New Additions Inside Truist Park

Braves fans will notice several new features and upgrades at Truist Park this season:

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park replaces the former Hope & Will’s Sandlot. This new 30,000-square-foot kids' zone includes a miniature baseball field, rock climbing tower, photo ops with mascot Blooper, and a massive screen to keep up with the game while little ones play.

Outfield Market debuts as a new food hall featuring a variety of local vendors, some with exclusive menu items only available at Truist Park.

What to Expect During Pregame Ceremonies

The Braves plan to welcome fans with a full slate of pregame festivities. Fans can gather for the Braves Walk starting at 4 p.m., as players and coaches parade through The Battery, beginning near Silverspot Cinema and ending at the First Base Gate.

Inside the stadium, Braves legend Fred McGriff, a 1995 World Series champion and Hall of Famer, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus will perform the national anthem while Truist employees unfurl a field-sized American flag. The ceremony will conclude with a flyover by four T-38 jets from Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi.

Forecast: Hot Start to the Season

Fans should dress for unseasonably warm weather. Temperatures are expected to flirt with 90 degrees, making it one of the hottest April 4ths on record since 1969. Cloud cover may offer some relief, but sun protection is highly recommended.