Atlanta Braves head into home opener with 0-7 record | Opening weekend info

It’s safe to say this isn’t how the Braves or their fans envisioned the 2025 season beginning.

Atlanta is heading into its home opener at Truist Park with an 0-7 record — the only team in Major League Baseball still searching for its first win. The disappointing start included a four-game sweep in San Diego, capped by back-to-back shutouts, and three straight losses in Los Angeles, including a heartbreaking walk-off by the defending World Series champion Dodgers on Wednesday night.

The Brief The Braves return home winless at 0-7 , the only MLB team yet to record a victory this season, following sweeps in San Diego and Los Angeles. Offseason acquisition Jurickson Profar suspended , testing positive for a banned substance and sidelined for half the season. Manager Brian Snitker says the team is staying focused , but history isn’t on their side—no MLB team starting 0-7 has ever made the playoffs.



Many fans had high hopes after experts across the league predicted Atlanta would contend for another division title. But so far, the season has delivered more setbacks than success.

What we know:

The team was dealt a major blow when All-Star outfielder Jurickson Profar, a key offseason acquisition, was suspended for half the season after testing positive for a banned substance. That news came just as the Braves were struggling to find traction on the road.

Braves manager Brian Snitker remains focused on the long road ahead.

What they're saying:

"We put ourselves in this hole, and we’ve got to work to get out of it," Snitker said.

History, however, isn’t on Atlanta’s side. Of the 29 MLB teams that have started a season 0-7, none have made the playoffs.

Still, Braves fans are hoping home-field advantage and a return to familiar surroundings can provide a spark. The home opener begins a crucial stretch as Atlanta looks to rebound and salvage a season that hasn’t started the way anyone expected.

What's next:

The game against the Miami Marlines starts at 7:15 p.m. today at Truist Park.

Schedule of Events:

Braves Walk: Begins at 4 p.m. at Silverspot Cinema in The Battery. Fans can line Battery Avenue to cheer on players and coaches as they parade to the First Base Gate.

Gates Open: 4:30 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:15 p.m., thrown by Braves legend Fred McGriff.

National Anthem: Performed by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, followed by a flyover from four T-38 jets.

7th Inning Stretch: "God Bless America" performed by Braves opera tenor Timothy Miller.

Other Details:

Parking: Strongly recommended to pre-purchase. On-site parking (credit card only) available after first pitch if space allows. Parking info here.

Watch on TV: FanDuel Sports Network South/Southeast.

Click here for more information about opening weekend.