Braves unveil new Kids Club program before official start of the season

The Atlanta Braves have unveiled an updated Braves Kids Club program, offering young fans exciting new experiences at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park, located in the Left Field Plaza at Truist Park.

The Rookie Membership is free and includes all previous Kids Club offerings, allowing young Braves fans to stay engaged with the team. For those looking for extra perks, a $45 upgrade option provides a Kids Club kit featuring exclusive Braves merchandise.

All current Kids Club members will automatically be enrolled in the Rookie Membership, ensuring they continue to enjoy the program’s benefits.