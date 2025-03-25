Expand / Collapse search

Braves unveil new Kids Club program before official start of the season

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 25, 2025 8:12am EDT
Atlanta Braves
FOX 5 Atlanta

New Braves Kids Club program

The Atlanta Braves have unveiled a new Kids Club program, which will take place in the new Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Park located in the left field plaza.

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves have unveiled an updated Braves Kids Club program, offering young fans exciting new experiences at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park, located in the Left Field Plaza at Truist Park.

The Rookie Membership is free and includes all previous Kids Club offerings, allowing young Braves fans to stay engaged with the team. For those looking for extra perks, a $45 upgrade option provides a Kids Club kit featuring exclusive Braves merchandise.

All current Kids Club members will automatically be enrolled in the Rookie Membership, ensuring they continue to enjoy the program’s benefits.

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by Atlanta Braves. 

Atlanta BravesSports