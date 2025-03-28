Atlanta Braves unveil exciting off-season upgrades at Truist Park ahead of 2025 season

The Brief The Atlanta Braves have revamped Truist Park with new features, including an expanded kids' area, new LED signage, and a new food hall called Outfield Market, offering diverse culinary experiences. Truist Park will host the MLB All-Star Game on July 15, marking its return to Atlanta after 25 years, expected to boost local businesses and tourism. New specialty concessions and dining options have been introduced, such as Grindhouse Killer Burgers and Blue Moon Brewery & Grill, enhancing the food and beverage experience for fans.



Atlanta Braves baseball returns to Truist Park on April 4, but a week before first pitch, the team held its annual media day to show off some of the changes they have made in the off-season.

What we know:

While the Braves organization’s bread and butter is baseball, they also want to make sure there is something for all fans who come out to Truist Park.

In the off-season, the Braves re-did its kids' area, added new LED signage and added a new food hall.

The Braves also gave a sneak-peek of some of their giveaways, like a Chipper Jones bobblehead and a Braves race car.

What they're saying:

The new food hall will feature many new Truist Park offerings that the Braves hope will excite fans.

"We wanted to make sure that this new Outfield Market, a food hall of our own, really represents all the flavors across Braves Country," said Hannah Basinger from the Braves. "You can come to a ballpark one day and get cracker jacks and a hot dog, and the next day you can have a cult favorite burger."

The food and other upgrades will be on full display for a national audience as Truist Park plays host to the MLB All-Star game on July 15.

The All-Star Game comes to the Atlanta area after a 25-year drought.

"Being able to host in a market like Atlanta where you guys know how to host big events and make a show of what those events have to offer is a big deal for us, and so we're really excited," said Jeremiah Yolkut from MLB.

Truist Park was supposed to host the game in 2021, but it was pulled because of a voting law approved by the legislature.

With this do-over of sorts, the game will draw thousands of fans to watch the best of the best in baseball.

"I think what you're going to see is hotels, restaurants, and people really spending money here in Atlanta around the All-Star Week events," Yolkut said.

Dig deeper:

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park – Stretching over 30,000 square feet and doubling the capacity of the former Hope & Will's Sandlot, the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Park is Truist Park's reimagined and expanded family space located in the Left Field Plaza. In partnership with the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, this park will offer new activations and play experiences, such as BLOOPER's Clubhouse, where fans can meet and take photos with BLOOPER, a mini baseball field, the fan-favorite rock-climbing tower, and more. In addition, new amenities will be available for fans to enjoy, including a new 480-square-foot video board on Delta Deck that will display live gameplay, concessions, kid-focused merchandise, and other unique features.

Outfield Market – Located on the Right Field Concourse, the Outfield Market features eight new food stalls showcasing a diverse palate of culinary experiences and flavors from across Braves Country, as well as new food offerings from Truist Park catering partner Delaware North. This new shaded space also includes a new retail kiosk, a grab-and-go beverage option, a communal dining area, and a 470-square-foot LED board for fans to stay tuned in to Braves gameplay. Stalls opening for the 2025 season include:NFA BurgerVelvet TacoTaqueria TsunamiPepper’s HotdogsFred’s Meat & BreadCoop’s WingsThe Sweet Spot, offering dessert items from Mayfield, Mo’Bay Beignet Co., Popcorn Remix, and Sugar Shane’s.Giving Kitchen

NFA Burger

Velvet Taco

Taqueria Tsunami

Pepper’s Hotdogs

Fred’s Meat & Bread

Coop’s Wings

The Sweet Spot, offering dessert items from Mayfield, Mo’Bay Beignet Co., Popcorn Remix, and Sugar Shane’s.

Giving Kitchen

Among the new food selections include adapted menu items exclusively available at the ballpark.

Closer’s Bar – In alignment with expanded food and beverage spaces, Closer’s Bar is a new open-air bar just inside the Chop House Gate that offers an elevated cocktail menu with rotating signature drinks and is decorated with a custom mural perfect for the ballpark ambiance.

The Pen – Located in Sections 152-155 directly above the Braves’ bullpen, The Pen offers a new, elevated seating option. Fans with tickets in The Pen will enjoy comfortable mesh seats from 4Topps – many with in-seat TVs, all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, and exclusive access to a private lounge underneath the seats, perfect for socializing throughout the game. Memberships for this space are sold out for the 2025 season, and tickets for groups 12+ are available for purchase now.

Expanded Coors Light Chop House Seating – The fan-favorite Coors Light Chop House seating will expand into Sections 107 and 108 and offer a $15 food, beverage, and merchandise credit per ticket for guests to enjoy along with in-seat food and beverage service. Additional seating options, including high barstool seats and mesh seating have been added with a focus on comfort and convenience. New drinks rails in this space will also offer charging stations for personal devices. Memberships for this space are sold out for the 2025 season.

Added Retail Locations – Additional retail locations at Truist Park include the Outfield Market New Era Kiosk, which will be stocked with Braves caps in both fitted and adjustable styles, and the "Out of the Park" Retail Truck, a mobile retail truck that will be open in Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park and packed with a variety of retail offerings such as jerseys, t-shirts, caps, novelty items, plush toys, and more.

ADDITIONAL TRUIST PARK UPGRADES

New and Upgraded LED Signage – New LED display boards will be installed throughout Truist Park, including at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park and The Pen, as well as a new LED ribbon located at the 400-level. In addition, the LED boards for the main Center Field BravesVision videoboard, near the Coca-Cola Corner, and the Blue Moon Beer Garden near the Right Field Rooftop will receive upgrades.

Smoke-free Ballpark Space – Starting this season, Truist Park will officially be a smoke-free ballpark with the removal of the ballpark’s Third Base Gate designated smoking area.

New Adult Changing Tables – Two new adult changing tables will be installed at the family restrooms located near Section 129 and in the Coca-Cola Corner, adding to the accessibility resources available at Truist Park. With these additions, the Atlanta Braves become the first Atlanta-based major sports team in Georgia to install adult changing tables in their home stadium

SPECIALTY CONCESSIONS

This season, the Atlanta Braves and Delaware North will offer exciting new and innovative food experiences throughout the ballpark. New specialty concession items include:

Big League Platter – A full rack of in-house-smoked pork spareribs, molasses baked beans, jalapeño bacon macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, and Southern-style honey butter biscuits. Available at Carvery portable near Section 111.

Golden Tender Bites – Pickle-brined fresh chicken tenders, buttermilk-dredged and tossed in seasoned flour, then deep-fried to perfection and served with golden brown french fries and a choice of sauces. Available at Coops Championship Chicken near Section 138.

Fast Ball – A classic comfort dish reimagined: homemade meatloaf on a toasted brioche bun, topped with crunchy coleslaw and crispy fried onions for the perfect balance of texture and flavor, and served with french fries. Available at 1871 Grille near Section 141.

Home Run Stack – A towering indulgence featuring three slices of toasted brioche layered with two CAB beef patties, large slabs of Hungarian candied bacon and smoked brisket. It is topped with tangy pickled onion slaw, Carolina golden BBQ sauce, and Coca-Cola BBQ sauce, then crowned with crispy jumbo onion rings and served with golden French fries. Available at 1871 Grille near Section 113.

Double Play – A winning duo of Mongolian beef bao buns stuffed with tender shredded teriyaki steak, topped with crisp purple cabbage and drizzled with rich hoisin mayonnaise. Available at the Blue Moon Beer Garden Bites.

ADDITIONAL NEW CONCESSIONS OPTIONS

Grindhouse Killer Burgers – The Braves welcome Grindhouse Killer Burgers to the ballpark this season. Guests will be able to indulge in Grindhouse-style burgers in-stadium, with designated food carts located on the concourse near Sections 315 and 335.

Blue Moon Brewery & Grill – With access from inside Truist Park and through The Battery Atlanta, the new Blue Moon Brewery & Grill will bring a full-service dining experience for guests all year long. The reimagined menu will offer a variety of specialty burgers and pizzas, as well as expanded and exclusive beers, with Fox Bros Bar-B-Q favorites still featured. This renovated space features kitchen enhancements, refreshed seating, and new signage.

Snowie Atlanta – Snowie Atlanta is a locally-based shaved ice brand that will be located inside Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park and in Section 145 this season. They will offer a variety of flavors for fans to create their sweet treat.

Added Beverage Options – Molson Coors’ Cruz Blanca will be available throughout Truist Park as the official cerveza of the Atlanta Braves, expanding the craft beverage options.