Braves lose to Padres in San Diego on Opening Day

The Brief The Atlanta Braves opened the 2025 season with a 7-4 loss to the San Diego Padres, despite early offensive highlights from Ozzie Albies and Jurickson Profar. Fans in Atlanta packed the Summerhill neighborhood for the Braves’ annual Opening Day block party, celebrating the return of baseball with music, food, and a festive atmosphere. Pitcher Chris Sale struck out seven over five innings in his Braves debut, but a late-inning bullpen collapse cost Atlanta the win.



The 2025 Atlanta Braves season began with a tough loss on the West Coast, but that didn’t stop fans back home from showing their support. While the Braves fell 7-4 to the San Diego Padres on Opening Day, thousands of fans gathered in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood for the team’s annual block party, celebrating the return of baseball with food, music, and plenty of team spirit.

"It’s kind of the unofficial start of summer," said one fan. "An opportunity to get together and enjoy baseball."

Another added, "The camaraderie, the excitement, the energy — just the vibe that everybody brings — it’s electric."

Meanwhile, at Petco Park in San Diego, the Braves kicked off their season with veteran pitcher Chris Sale on the mound. The reigning Cy Young Award winner gave up three runs and six hits over five innings while striking out seven in his sixth career Opening Day start.

Atlanta got off to a promising start. Outfielder Jurickson Profar, facing his former team, opened with the first hit of the game. Later in the inning, Ozzie Albies grounded into a play at first that was initially ruled an out, but a successful challenge by the Braves allowed a run to score.

Albies continued to shine in the third inning with the Braves’ first home run of the season, putting Atlanta up 3-2. However, the lead didn’t last. The Braves’ bullpen faltered in the seventh inning, giving up four runs that ultimately sealed the loss.

The Braves will look to bounce back tonight as they continue their series against the Padres.

After the series in San Diego, the Braves will then travel to Los Angeles to play the Dodgers in a 3-game series. Their first home game will take place April 4 against the Miami Marlins. FULL SCHEDULE