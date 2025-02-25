New Outfield Market to offer more dining options, Braves gear at Truist Park

article

Baseball fans heading to Truist Park this season will have something new to experience, as the Atlanta Braves announce the opening of the Outfield Market on the right field concourse.

What we know:

The new attraction, located directly across from the previously announced Bullpen Lounge, will offer fans a variety of food options, along with a dedicated store for Braves merchandise.

Fans will have the chance to explore the market when the Braves play their home opener. The store will feature an assortment of official Braves gear, allowing attendees to purchase team apparel and memorabilia during their visit.

At the end of last year, the Braves announced a regional search for the top food items from Braves Country, some of which will be featured in the market.

What we don't know:

Team officials have not yet specified an exact opening date, but it will debut in time for fans to enjoy before the Braves' home opener this spring.