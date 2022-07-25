State Farm Arena to host semifinals of 2022 League of Legends World Championship

Atlanta's State Farm Arena will host the semifinals of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship.

The video game's developer, Riot Games, announced the semifinals are set for Oct. 29 and 30. The location of the semifinals changed from Scotiabank Bank in Toronto due to concerns about travel restrictions.

"We are committed to upholding our tradition of a multi-city Worlds tour despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, and look forward to hosting the 2022 Semifinals at the state-of-the-art State Farm Arena in Atlanta," Naz Aletaha, Global Head of LoL Esports for developer Riot Games, said in a statement. "This news is no doubt disappointing to our fans and partners in Canada, and we want to sincerely thank Toronto, Scotiabank Arena, and our community for their understanding. We look forward to bringing a major LoL Esports event there in the future."

The tournament begins with 24 teams. Half of the teams qualify in a Play-In Stage in Mexico City while the other half automatically qualify for the Group Stage in New York City.

Riot Games hasn't announced ticketing information.