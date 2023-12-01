SEC Championship History: Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide face off again

article

Tomorrow marks the fourth time that the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs and eighth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will go head-to-head in the SEC Championship, a matchup that has become a significant chapter in the history of both teams.

The history of their previous encounters favors the Crimson Tide, who have emerged victorious in all three matchups, including the crucial 2021 clash, which marked the last time the Bulldogs suffered a defeat.

Looking back at past SEC Championship games between these two powerhouse programs, one notable encounter occurred in 2012 at the Georgia Dome. Head Coach Mark Richt led the 11-1 and third-ranked Bulldogs against the second-ranked Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs secured a 21-10 lead with a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown by Alec Ogletree, but Alabama rallied to win 32-28, denying Georgia an SEC title.

In 2018, the teams met again at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the Bulldogs took a 28-14 lead in the third quarter. However, Jalen Hurts, replacing an injured Tua Tagovailoa, led Alabama to a comeback victory with a 35-28 win, securing another SEC Championship.

Fast forward to 2021, and the Bulldogs faced Alabama as the underdogs. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young threw for 421 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another, leading his team to a 41-24 victory against the nation's top-ranked defense. Although Alabama claimed the conference championship, the Bulldogs had the last laugh, defeating Alabama 33-18 in a rematch a few weeks later to clinch the national championship.

As the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide prepare for their fourth SEC Championship showdown, the history between these two teams adds an extra layer of intensity to the highly anticipated matchup. The game is set to determine not only the SEC champion but also impact the College Football Playoffs.