2023 SEC Championship watch parties in metro Atlanta/Georgia

If you don't have tickets for the 2023 SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Crimson Tide on Dec. 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, you can still watch the game with plenty of other football fans and enjoy food and drink specials and maybe even win a prize.

Here is a list of some of the watch parties:

ATHENS

The official Student SEC Championship Watch Party is happening in Athens at the Tate Student Center. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. and kick off is at 4 p.m. There will be free food for the first 200 students. The party is free and only open to UGA students.

The UGA Alumni Association is hosting a watch party at Athentic Brewing Company on Park Avenue in Athens. Admission is free. Enjoy huge selection of craft beer, hard seltzers, hard slushies, jello shots and more.

Creature Comforts, the official taproom of Georgia Athletics, is hosting a watch party. They will be giving away specialty glassware while supplies last starting at noon with the purchase of any beverage. Enter to win Kirby Smart signed raffle items during the game.

ATLANTA

Park Tavern on 10th Street NE in Atlanta is hosting a SEC Championship Watch party with Dos XX DJ, big screen TV, 20 smaller TVs, giveaways, drink specials and more. The party starts at 12:30 p.m.

Live! at The Battery is hosting a watch party. They have more than 40 televisions and a 32-foot LED screen. There will be beer specials, prizes and giveaways. Table reservations available.

Monday Night Brewing on Trabert Avenue NW is hosting a watch party with the Atlanta alumni chapter of the UGA Alumni Association. There will be a variety of beverages and pizza for sale.

A tailgate party is happening in The Gulch/Centennial Yards lot across from State Farm Arena on Ted Turner Drive. There will be plenty of food, including BBQ pork/chicken, sausages, hamburgers, hot dogs and a 4th quarter fish fry. There will also be baked beans, green beans, mac n cheese and more. Food will be served 3 hours before game and at halftime. There will be a 15-foot screen to watch the game on. Ticket sales final.

STATS Brewpub on Marietta Street NW in Atlanta is hosting pre-game and watch parties. The bar is located a short walk from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Over 70 TVs to watch the game on. Tap tables available. $5 general admission.

Wild Leap Atlanta on Ted Turner Drive SW is hosting a watch party. There will be bucket and shot specials, a jello shot challenge, food trucks and more. Admission is free, all ages welcome.

Penthouse Sports Bar on Buford Highway NE is hosting a watch party. Sounds by UGA alumni DJ Dark Knight and DJ Wetside. Doors open at 3 p.m. Table reservations available.

The Atlanta Eagle on Piedmont Avenue is hosting a watch party. They will show the game on their big screen upstairs.

DECATUR

Trackside Tavern on East College Avenue in Decatur is hosting a watch party. There will be food specials during the game.

SMYRNA

Varners Restaurant and Tavern on Concord Road is hosting a watch party.

WOODSTOCK

The Daily Draft on South Main Street is hosting a watch party.

BLUE RIDGE

Tipping Point Brewing Co. on West Main Street in Blue Ridge will host a watch party. $20 pitches of Trackside Lager.

BRASELTON

Moonshiners Braselton is hosting a tailgate party. There will be free Guinness brats, burgers and hot dogs until halftime.

CARROLLTON

Printer's Ale on Columbia Drive is hosting a watch party. They will show the game on a big screen and offer $4 pints all day. Brings a new and unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots and receive a free pint. Play squares to win prizes.

DAHLONEGA

Public House on North Grove Street in Dahlonega is hosting a watch party from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Pre-game brunch at 11 a.m.

MACON

Billy's Clubhouse on Forest Hill Road is hosting a game watch party. Happy Hour until 8 p.m. Game day drink specials and 2-4-1 liquors starting at 8 for service industry workers.

MCDONOUGH

Motorheads Bar & Grill on Macon Street is hosting a game watch party. There will be raffles, prizes and giveaways throughout the game.



If you would like to submit information to be added to this list, send an email to wagaweb@fox.com.