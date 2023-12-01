A look back at UGA's season before 2023 SEC Championship game

Image 1 of 4 ▼ ATHENS, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 2: Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs drops back to pass during the second half against the Tennessee Martin Skyhawks at Sanford Stadium on September 2, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

In a remarkable achievement, the Georgia Bulldogs have clinched the title of back-to-back national champions and currently hold the nation's longest winning streak at 29 games. The anticipation is high as a potential win tomorrow would extend this streak to an impressive 30 games, surpassing the longest win streaks of both Clemson and Florida State, placing the Bulldogs in a rarefied atmosphere in college football.

The journey to this remarkable feat began in the 2023 season, marked by a dominating start for the Bulldogs. They cruised to a 48-7 victory over Tennessee-Martin and continued their success with a 45-3 triumph against Ball State, swiftly securing a 2-0 record.

Week three brought new challenges as the Bulldogs faced their first SEC opponent in South Carolina. For the first time in the season, the Bulldogs trailed, with the Gamecocks leading 14-3 at halftime. However, a strong second-half performance by the Bulldogs, both offensively and defensively, resulted in a 24-14 victory, providing a wake-up call for the team.

The Bulldogs continued their winning streak with a decisive 49-21 victory over UAB, bringing their record to 4-0. Taking the show on the road, they faced a challenging match against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. In a comeback win, the Bulldogs rallied from a 17-10 deficit to secure a 27-20 victory.

Following this, the Bulldogs found their groove, notching three consecutive dominating conference wins. They dismantled 20th-ranked Kentucky 51-13, secured a 37-20 road win over Vanderbilt, and triumphed in the series formerly known as the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, beating Florida 43-20.

With an 8-0 record, the Bulldogs faced tough opponents, including 14th-ranked Missouri, whom they defeated 30-21. The highly anticipated matchup against 10th-ranked Ole Miss resulted in a commanding 52-17 victory for the SEC East champions.

The Bulldogs continued their winning streak with a 38-10 triumph over 21st-ranked Tennessee, bringing their record to an impressive 11-0. In their final regular-season game against in-state rival Georgia Tech, the Bulldogs claimed the Governor's Cup for the sixth straight year with a 31-23 win.

As the Bulldogs gear up for the SEC Championship, their historic rivalry against Alabama is driving significant ticket sales. According to StubHub, the SEC matchup between Alabama and Georgia is currently outselling the Big-10 matchup between Michigan and Iowa by 66%. Additionally, Georgia fans have purchased 3.5 more tickets than fans from Alabama, adding another layer of excitement to this historic clash.