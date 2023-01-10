Minnesota Twins, Carlos Correa in agreement on multi-year deal

Carlos Correa is staying with the Minnesota Twins after all.

In of the strangest free agency periods in Major League Baseball, the star shortstop has reportedly agreed to a six-year, $200 million deal to stay with the Twins. It’s all pending a physical, and those three words are the most critical in Correa’s situation.

Correa can earn up to an additional $70 million over four vested years with the Twins, according to Jon Heyman.

According to Heyman, the Twins and Correa have already addressed the right ankle that's been at issue with his physicals and there is nothing foreseen to stop the deal from being made. Correa, 28, initially suffered the injury in 2014.

Back on Nov. 7, Correa opted out of the final two years of his contract with the Twins after signing a three-year, $105 million deal before the 2022 season. On Dec. 14, 2022, he agreed to a 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants.

Concerns reportedly arose about a leg or ankle issue during his physical, and the deal was put on hold. On Dec. 21, Correa agreed to a 12-year, $315 million deal with the New York Mets. Again, that was pending a physical. The Mets saw enough concern to put that deal on hold, allowing the Twins to re-enter the conversation.

According to a report from The Athletic, those talks heated up late Monday night. The Twins and Correa reportedly agreed to a deal Tuesday morning. The Twins have not made the move official. Correa would make a little more than $33 million per season with the new contract, and become the highest-paid player in Twins' history, passing Joe Mauer.

Correa made it very clear after the Twins' final home game of 2022 if they wanted him, they would have to pay up.

"When I go to the mall and I go to the Dior store, if I want something, I get it. I ask how much it costs and I buy it. So if you really want something, just go get it." Correa said. "I’m the product here and if they want my product, come get it."

Correa played in 136 games for the Twins last year, hitting .291 with 22 homers and 64 RBI. He’s among the best defensive shortstops in the game, and a clubhouse leader.

The move also presents a future situation with the Twins and top draft pick Royce Lewis, whose 2022 season came to an end after tearing his ACL while playing center field. With Correa under contract for as many as six seasons, the Twins might have to find a new position for Lewis once he's healthy.