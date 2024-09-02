Phillies edge Braves in 11th; UGA cruises past Clemson; Scheffler triumphs at East Lake

article

The Atlanta Braves faced a tough loss last night, falling 3-2 to the Philadelphia Phillies in the eleventh inning. The game, which marked the final regular-season matchup between the two teams, ended with a game-winning single by the Phillies (3-2), leaving Braves fans disappointed.

Despite the loss, Braves fans had one highlight to celebrate over the weekend. On Saturday, Michael Harris made what might be the catch of the year. Phillies outfielder Austin Hays hit a deep shot toward center field that looked like a home run, but Harris leaped, twisted in mid-air, and made a spectacular grab, saving the home run. Unfortunately, that was one of the few bright spots for the Braves, who lost 3-0 to the Phillies on Saturday.

UGA Dominates Clemson in Season Opener

Meanwhile, University of Georgia fans are still riding high after the Bulldogs' commanding victory over Clemson. UGA defeated the Tigers 34-3 on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The win not only secures UGA's position as the top-ranked team in the country but also extends their regular-season winning streak to 40 games.

Scottie Scheffler Wins Tour Championship

Scottie Scheffler (USA) smiles while looking at the trophy after winning the FedExCup TOUR Championship on September 1, 2024 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Expand

In golf, Scottie Scheffler added another trophy to his collection by winning the Tour Championship at East Lake this weekend. Along with the title, Scheffler took home a $25 million prize. This victory adds to his impressive achievements, which include wins at the Masters, the Players Championship, and an Olympic gold medal.