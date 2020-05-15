NBA to withhold more than $30 million from players' paychecks

Starting Friday, the NBA will withhold more than $30 million from players' paychecks.

It's part of a deal between the league and the union to temporarily cut pay by 25 percent.

However, the NBA's top earners, such as Lebron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant, have already been paid in full. Their salary cuts will come out of their advances for next season.

The pay cuts were announced after the NBA forced to call off the season early amid the coronavirus pandemic.

WAGA reported this story from Atlanta.