NBA reconsidering opening team facilities in states like Ga.

The NBA has pushed back plans that would allow teams to reopen their practice facilities for at least one week, and cautioned that the new target is far from set in stone.

The earliest that teams can reopen for voluntary player workouts is now May 8, the NBA said Monday -- and that would only be the case in places where local and state laws made such a move permissible.

Hawks President of Basketball Operations/GM Travis Schlenk told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the Hawks "are going to wait and see what happens in the state over the couple of weeks."

FOX 5 Sports reached out to the Hawks for comment but could not confirm the report.

Wojnarowski reported "significant pushback" across the NBA to re-opening facilities as early as Friday, the date initially reported over the weekend.

When facilities do open, the rules will be very different. A person with direct knowledge of the league's plans told The Associated Press that players will have to wear face masks when in the facility, except when they are actually working out. Staff members would have to wear face masks and gloves at all times.

Other restrictions when facilities reopen will include a limit of four players at a facility at any time, no group activities will be permitted and no head coaches or assistant coaches can be involved in the workouts.

The NBA season has been suspended since March 11, and team facilities have been closed since March 19.