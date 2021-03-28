NASCAR Cup race on Bristol dirt track moved to Monday

article

Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race on Bristol Motor Speedway's dirt track is being moved to Monday because of rain in the area.

The rescheduled Cup race will start at 4pm and air on FOX 5 Atlanta. The NASCAR Trucks race will start at noon and air on FS1.

This is the first time the NASCAR Cup Series has raced on a dirt track since 1970.

Here is NASCAR on FOX's Larry McReynolds talking to FOX 5's Kelly Price about the rare dirt track race: Kelly Price and Larry McReynolds